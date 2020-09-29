Tipperary student plans exciting career after 'six months of confusion'

A Tipperary teenager says a transition year trip to Madrid was the highlight of his time at Cashel Community School.

“We went to a theme park and went skiing. It was such a good trip! My friends and I spent four days abroad having fun and eating McDonalds,” Ardmayle’s Eoin Foley tells TipperaryLive.ie.

“Overall though, I have many fond memories of Cashel Community School, such as my time in the school shows and even just day-to-day classes that teachers made really fun. I made such good friends, and my teachers were always so helpful and were a great support to me the last six years.”

With 613 points, Eoin is studying Veterinary Medicine at University College Dublin (UCD). “I’m really excited to be moving on to college, but it feels so surreal. It feels like I never really finished secondary school. On my last day, my Biology teacher told us to bring home all our books because we mightn’t be back before Easter. Little did we know we would never be back! It feels strange because we missed out on so much, but I’m glad I can finally say that it's over and we’re moving on after six months of waiting and confusion,” he adds.