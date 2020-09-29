Tipperary teenager reveals secret to Leaving Cert and sports glory

A Tipperary teenager shares valuable advice for future Leaving Cert classes.

It is destination Actuarial and Financial Studies at University College Dublin (UCD) for Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA man Cathal Kelly.

Cathal proudly recalls the recent Munster Schools Senior Cup campaign with Rockwell College, along with transition year trips to Belfast and Kerry as his highlights of secondary school.

Cathal says consistently putting in the work during his time at Rockwell College helped him achieve 613 points in the Leaving Cert.

“Always be willing to both accept and give help. No one knows everything and everyone will need help at some stage. Teaching someone strengthens your own knowledge on a topic. Consistency is also a key factor to success," he adds.