Tipperary's James Kendrick finalist in search to become face of new men's fashion brand

BRLY, Ireland’s new fashion and lifestyle brand for burly males, have announced their ten finalists to become the face of the Irish company for Spring/ Summer 2021.

The search for Ireland’s first ‘burly’ male model began in Autumn 2020 and saw hundreds of entries from across the country.

Hopefuls were whittled down to a final list of ten, with each entrant excited to be the ‘Face of BRLY’ in 2021. One of the finalists is Tipperary man James Kendrick – a 23-year-old painter and rugby player.

James and the nine other finalists are now looking for your vote to be the face of Ireland’s new fashion and lifestyle brand for burly males.

You can vote now at feeltheburl.com.BRLY will launch with a full range of product for burly guys that will be available in the Irish market for Spring/Summer 2021.

BURLY want to make bigger, burlier guys feel confident, whatever their shape and size. The concept came about from their own struggle to find fashionable and functional men’s clothing for bigger guys, something not widely available in the market currently.