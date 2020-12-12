Tipp man Maurice discusses why 310,000 children are expected to die because of hunger this month

World Vision Ireland, an international humanitarian aid charity, is calling on the Irish public to help children in the developing world in extreme hunger this Christmas. According to the UN, more than 10,000 children die every day because of hunger, which means over 310,000 children will die of hunger in December alone. More than 1 in 5 children globally (22%) under the age of five are ‘stunted’ because of poor nutrition or repeated infection. World Vision Ireland is calling on the public to donate whatever they can to their Christmas campaign.

According to the WHO, more than 820 million people are hungry globally. The UN’s 2020 report, State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, forecasts that globally, the COVID-19 pandemic could tip over 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020.

“While progress is being made globally in the fight against hunger, an unacceptably large number of people still do not have enough food for an active and healthy life,” Tipperary man, Maurice Sadlier, the Programmes Director at World Vision Ireland, said. “Progress is poorest in many of the world’s most fragile contexts, those impacted by conflict, disasters and economic shocks. We see that the more a country experiences conflict and violence, the more they experience things like food insecurity. The UN estimates that 122 million of 144 million stunted children live in countries affected by conflict. Stunting, or low height for age, arises from severe and chronic malnutrition particularly in the first 1,000 days of life. Unfortunately, stunting is largely irreversible after a child reaches the age of three. It can have extreme cognitive and physical consequences for the remainder of that child’s life.



“Tackling world hunger is extremely difficult and it will be made even more difficult because of Covid-19,” Maurice explained, “Children facing the impacts of severe hunger require immediate healthcare and nutrition. We must remember that access to food is a human right! Access to good nutrition should be available to all people, regardless of where they live. While we here in Ireland may be facing a very different Christmas to what we are used to this year, we’d ask the Irish public to give whatever they can to World Vision Ireland, to help the world’s most vulnerable children. No child should go hungry at Christmas.”

World Vision Ireland is calling on the Irish public to donate whatever they can on www.WorldVision.ie