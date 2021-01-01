Cashel Lions lift patients’ spirits

Cashel Lions Club usually visit the patients of St. Patrick’s Hospital on the Sunday before Christmas.

The event is organised by Marie Gayson and involves gifts of food and drink for the patients.

Also, a number of musical groups come along to entertain in the different wards. With Covid 19 and the fact that most of the patients are now located in Our Lady’s Hospital, this wasn’t possible this year.

Instead, the Lions decided to give a small present to each of the patients.

They were extremely thankful to Elys and SuperValu for providing soft drinks and sweets for presentation to the wards.

As well they organised an hour of requests for the patients on Tipp Mid-West Community Radio during the last hour of Gobnait Myers morning program on December 19 and wish to thank the staff for their help in the organisation of the requests.

They are very grateful to Gobnait for her co-operation and for the pleasure the requests brought to the patients.