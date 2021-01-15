Tipperary's Health Forum chairman backs petition for pharmacies to deliver Covid vaccines

Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Forum and Tipperary councillor Declan Burgess has supported TipperaryLive.ie's call for pharmacies to be involved in the rolling out of Covid-19 vaccinations.

With soaring Covid cases and hospital admissions, the need for an effective vaccine rollout to see Tipperary communities open up once again will be vital.

TipperaryLive.ie, powered by the teams at The Clonmel Nationalist and Tipperary Star, started a petition to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly so the people of Tipperary can let the Government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to local communities through our local pharmacies.

"It is imperative that our national implementation plan for vaccinations against the coronavirus is fully inclusive and effective," said the Cashel Fine Gael councillor.

"Common sense needs to come into play big time, and pharmacists are like GPs and they know their patients," he added.

