Lack of one-bedroom social housing must be addressed says Martin Browne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has reacted to the County Council’s confirmation that there are only 15 single bed houses available in Tipperary for 691 housing applicants

Teachta Browne said: ”‘My office has been contacted by a high number of people approved for one bed houses who have not been offered any accommodation from the council. In response to this my office asked for figures on the number of single bed social housing available in the county.”

“The figures we received from the Council paint a bleak picture, there are only 15 single bed council properties available for over 690 people approved for one bedroom housing. This is as good as saying anyone approved for a single bedroom house has almost no chance of being offered a council house,” he said.

“I will be working with councillors Tony Black and David Dunne to ensure the new county development plan addresses this short fall. While we need more of every type of housing the almost total lack of single bed units is a stark reminder of the failure of successive governments housing policy.”

“This is of course just one aspect of the housing crisis but the lack of accommodation of one type has a knock-on effect as people are forced to live in unsuitable accommodation and an ever increasing amount of money is spent on HAP payments to private landlords.”

“Sinn Fein has long called for far more ambitious housing policy in order to proactively address the housing crisis, myself and my colleagues Cllrs Black and Dunne will work to ensure this ambitious housing policy is reflected in the new county development plan,” he concluded.