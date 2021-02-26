Young man avoids conviction for drugs possession at Tipperary school

A young man has avoided a conviction at Cashel District Court for the possession of drugs.

Blake Coleman of 5 Ardmore, Dun Cormac, Cashel was before the court for the unlawful possession of cannabis at Cashel Community School on May 18, 2020.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that gardaí were on patrol when they observed two pedestrians.

A search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act and €20 of cannabis was found in the possession of the defendant.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant co-operated with and was of no further concern to gardaí.

“I believe this was a once off,” Sgt O’Leary said, in reply to Judge Terence Finn inquiring as to whether there was “an element of experimentation” involved.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said that his 20-year-old client is currently working part-time in the hospitality sector. The solicitor urged the court to take an alternative approach to imposing a conviction.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to make a donation to the court poor box.