Mark Fitzell is honoured as Cashel Person of the Year

Mark Fitzell, the person responsible for the Many Faces of Cashel page on Facebook, has

been chosen as Cashel Person of the Year for 2021.

This was announced by Cashel Lions Club at a virtual presentation of the award by Zoom last Thursday night.

A proper presentation will have to await the relaxation of the present Covid restrictions.

In announcing the winner Cashel Lions Club President, Eddie Morrissey, stated that the

award recognised the person, who contributed significantly to the life of Cashel and District

during 2020.

The contribution could be in any area of human activity, social, political,

artistic, sporting, etc The Lions had been presenting the award since 1987 and they were

proud of how they had recognised the excellent contributions of many to society during that

period. He mentioned some of the winners of the past number of years, Pat Flynn in 2016,

John Murray in 2017, Aidan O’Brien in 2019, Angela McGrath in 2019 and Mary Roche in

2020.



He informed his audience how last year’s winner, Mary Roche, had no formal presentation.

On the day fixed for the presentation, March 12, Taoiseach Leo Varadkhar, made his famous

speech from Washington and closed the country down. In the intervening twelve months

the Lions never got an opportunity to make a formal presentation to her, but still hoped to

do so at some future date.



He was delighted that Mark Fitzell, this year’s winner, would now join the distinguished

ranks of Cashel Persons of the Year. He was the thirty-sixth person to be so honoured and

he was delighted to say that the number of recipients was equally divided between men and

women. Mark’s success made it 18 all!

Nominators.

Mark was chosen from five nominees and he was nominated by three different nominators,

Cllr Declan Burgess, Jackie Cahill and Andrew Mernagh. They were asked to give their

reasons for nominating Mark.



For Cllr Burgess Mark was a household name in Cashel due to his exceptional work on the

‘Many Faces of Cashel’ project and his work was known all over the world. ‘This project has

created a forum for friendships to strengthen, stories to be remembered and legacies to be

appreciated. It is much more than a Facebook page. It’s a part of the heartbeat of Cashel

Town, one that its inhabitants cherish clearly’, he said



For Jackie Cahill Mark had provided invaluable resources to the local community in recent

times with the genesis being his immensely popular ‘Many Faces of Cashel’ Facebook Page.

From humble beginnings, this group now has 7,500 members. It is quite a wonderful page

where contributors post photos and content from bygone eras. Many of the people

featured in the photographs are known, others not so much. The beauty of the page is that,

given the fact that so many members visit the page, a photograph can lead to some brilliant

discussions and, in many cases, mysteries are solved as to the identities of some individuals

who feature in the photographs. Mark’s work has helped to connect people from around

the globe – some who never met before, some who were old friends who had simply lost

touch for geographical reasons.’



Andrew Mernagh joined the meeting from Wicklow and spoke about how he knew Mark

from school. In his work he had saved the social life of Cashel. Many of his interviews

connect with a past that is now gone but is recalled in the stories Mark tells in his three

books. Another reason for nominating Mark was because of the excellence of his

photographs. His work includes a selection of outstanding photographs, which makes it a valuable photographic archive as well as a social history. He has given outstanding service to

the town of Cashel.

Eighty Life Stories

At this stage president Eddie declared Mark Cashel Person of the Year for 2021 and made

him a virtual presentation of the trophy. He went on to refer to some of the eighty life

stories that are to be found in Mark’s three books, highlighting some of those in his third

book.



He referred to the story of Dean innocent Ryan, wonderfully entitled ‘All That Jazz’ arriving

to the City Hall to a packed house indulging in that most objectionable dance, Jazz, clearing

the house and together with the lapdog councillors drawing up fifteen regulations for

proper behaviour at dances.

Among the regulations were that ‘All women dancers

recommended to use Irish-made materials rather than flimsy, foreign silks and satins’.

Another that ‘There shall be no parking of motor cars in-or near, the dance premises’. A

third ‘There shall be no retiring from the Hall, except when people are leaving for good’. The

Dean was a powerful man and could influence life behaviour in this dictatorial manner.

Eddie contrasted this with the story of Patsy Lacey and his influence in the Picture House,

the cinema in Ladyswell. Patsy was a mild-mannered man, who kept great order in the

cinema and reigned supreme with the power of his torch!



And a third mentioned by Eddie was Alice’s Snack Bar where the jukebox was king, where

young people came in from the cold and where it was heaven on earth listening to all the

disc jockeys of the day and the top 10. All of this was captured wonderfully by Mark in his

book.



Mark Replies

Eventually it was Mark’s opportunity to reply. He thanked the Lions for organising the award

and his nominators for putting him forward. He related how he started the whole project

back in 2013 as a result of a photograph taken at Quigley’s Corner in 1978 coming to light.

That started his interest. If one picture could generate so much discussion and debate there

must be many other similar pictures out there waiting to tell other stories.

It started his

interest, he opened the page and it became an instant success. The books followed.

He was keen to recognise that the success of the project was dependent on the work of

many great photographers in Cashel such as Dick Moloney, Philip Cronin, Pat Dunne, Mickey

McDonnell, Tom Meehan, Pádraig Ó Mathuna. He saw himself as a minder of this great

archive for others. He went on to say how Lockdown had produced Volume 3. It eased the

work. He was keen to thank his wonderful family and his wife, Jean. He knows and

appreciates that his work means an awful lot to an awful lot of people.

The Praise of Politicians

Among the attendance was Martin Browne, T.D. who was loud in praise for Mark. He was a

true gent and came from a great family. He had produced great books from which Cashel

will learn a lot and he congratulated him on their production.



Cllr. Roger Kennedy complimented Mark on his work over the past twelve months. He

remarked on his ability to grasp the essence of the people he features in his books. They are

a great source of entertainment and knowledge and they stir up not only conversation but

research as well.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald complimented the Lions on their work and praised Mark for his

widely renowned books and his Facebook page. He went on to lavish praise on Mark the

actor also and recalled his numerous outstanding performances on the stage. He believed

that his performance in the Cripple of Inishmaan was as near perfection as possible.

A Deserving Award

It was a great night when everyone present believed that Mark was the most deserving

Person of the Year there could possibly be. Speakers strained to find words adequate

enough to recognise his outstanding achievement. What an asset he is to the town! How

much he has done to make Cashel people proud of their place and proud of the people who

have made the town what it is. And not only has he brought the past alive, he has also

contributed to the present through his work on the stage and his contribution to the

musical life of the town. And through all his actions runs, in the words of Declan Burgess, an

incredibly generous spirit, that impels him to lend a hand to any voluntary efforts in the

town. A great award, absolutely deserved!