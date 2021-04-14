Decision due on planned hotel for near base of Rock of Cashel

A major decision is due soon on a planned 24-bed hotel which has the potential to transform the area around the famous Rock of Cashel.



Applicant Trevester Unlimited Company is seeking planning permission to develop hotel accommodation for 24-bedroom suites, at the Moor Lane, The Rock, Cashel.



The project entails the existing and new farm, with new retail and café facilities open to the public. The development comprises of internal and external alterations, refurbishment and change of use to the existing farmhouse, cowsheds, and replacement of the existing barn on the farm at Moor Lane for self-contained hotel accommodation.



The new farm complex is comprised of three single-storey and part two-storey buildings to the west, utilising the roof spaces in parts to accommodate an additional half storey for upper level bedrooms with dormer windows. The development also entails the construction of one new single-story building with a café restaurant and a retail facility for organic produce to the north.



A new single-storey building beside the Moor Lane entrance will provide the hotel reception. The appearance of the new and refurbished buildings will be a combination of painted render, rubble stone walling and vertical timber cladding to the facades, with either natural slate tiles or metal roofing systems. The proposed scheme includes the provision of 15 car parking spaces with associated landscaping to incorporate kitchen gardens, new pathways, and new entrances.



Submissions have been lodged by Monica O'Gorman, Colette Shelly, Kevin and Mary Burgess, Aindrias Fogarty, Dr Dagmar Ó Riain-Raedel, Henry Flynn, Joanne Hughes, Mary Flynn, and James Hickey.

A decision is due by next Thursday, April 15.