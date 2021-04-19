Man avoids ban for driving without insurance at Tipperary court

Judge Terence Finn has ordered a man to pay a €300 fine for driving without insurance.

Cashel District Court heard that on February 22, 2020, Andrew Wrobel of Hall’s, Gould’s Cross, Cashel was stopped by gardaí at Lidl in the town and admitted to having no insurance.

A solicitor for the defendant said his client, who has no previous convictions, has been living in Ireland for 15 years.

His client, 58, is married and visits his wife in Poland twice a year and works at a racing facility in Thomastown.

The solicitor said the vehicle was seized and destroyed, and that his client has purchased a new vehicle and now has insurance.

His client was pleading guilty to the insurance offence, doesn’t drive much anymore and there won’t be a repeat of the incident, the solicitor continued.



Imposing the fine, Judge Finn noted that the defendant has taken the appropriate steps to obtaining insurance.