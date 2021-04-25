Tipp TD pursues HSE over growing CAMHS OT waiting lists and premises problems in North Tipperary.

Deputy Martin Browne (SF) finds out that there is no clinic room large enough in the Tyone Health Centre in Nenagh to allow the Occupational Therapist to facilitate developmental assessments and interventions.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has highlighted how families are experiencing real difficulties in getting occupational therapy assessments and interventions due to increasing waiting lists and premises problems.

Teachta Browne said:



“After being contacted by a number of parents in North Tipperary who have been experiencing real difficulties in securing timely CAMHS OT services, I have found out that problems in securing a suitable premises to carry out assessments and interventions have contributed to growing waiting lists.



“I’ve been told by the HSE that there is currently no clinic room large enough in the Tyone Health Centre in Nenagh to allow the Occupational Therapist to facilitate developmental assessments and interventions.

Deputy Martin Browne (SF)

“To deal with that, these types of assessments were carried out in a local Primary Care Centre instead. However, the HSE has said that ‘this alternative arrangement has been impacted by Covid surge measures within the HSE’, meaning that families are experiencing significant delays as a result.



“I have since found out the extent of the problem.



“According to the HSE, as of March 29th, 2021, 10 children have been waiting a year or more for CAMHS Occupational Therapy in North Tipperary – up from 9 on December 31st, 2020 and 4 on the same date in 2019.



“2 children have been waiting 3 to 6 months and 3 have been waiting 6 to 12 months to-date.



“This indicates a lack of planning within the Department of Health to ensure that children who are at a formative time in their lives can access the OT services they need.



“While I welcome that efforts to secure additional suitable accommodation for the North Tipperary CAMHS team are ongoing, and that priority 1 assessments can be completed in Limerick, the growing waiting lists are a real concern and are causing huge distress for a number of families I have spoken to.



“I have raised these concerns with the management of the HSE Midwest.

“When it comes to the welfare of our children, timely action is essential.”