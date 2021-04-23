Browne asks the NTA and Tipperary Co Council to fund a bus shelter for Main Street, Cashel

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has asked the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the Tipperary County Council to fund a bus shelter for the Main Street of Cashel.

“Despite the set-back regarding funding for the Cashel Town Park project in Cashel recently, every effort must continue to be made to ensure that the visitor experience in Cashel is as positive and convenient as possible, and simple additions such as a bus shelter for Main Street is a case in point," said the Cashel based Deputy.

“This would also make life easier for the people of Cashel," said Deputy Browne.

“In recent correspondence with the National Transport Authority I was told that the installation of bus shelters is among the construction works which have been suspended for the past number of months due to Covid-19. A backlog has resulted from this.

“However, the NTA have confirmed to me that they and the County Council are engaged in discussions on the development and content of an initial bus shelter programme for County Tipperary. At this stage the NTA is hopeful that it will be possible to finalise a programme for implementation in 2022.

“I have pointed out that Cashel must to be included in this programme, for the benefit of local people and to cater for the tourist market, a market that must continue to be pursued.

“Recent disappointing news in relation to the Cashel Town Park is indeed a set-back, and I have requested a meeting with Minister Humphreys to address this.

“But in the meantime, every effort, no matter how big or small must continue to be made to enhance Cashel town’s attractiveness to the tourist sector," concluded Deputy Browne.