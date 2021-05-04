Moving to Cashel was to Tipperary man's 'detriment', court told

A Tipperary man has avoided a conviction for the possession of drugs.

Richard Walsh of Baptiste Grange, Lisronagh was before Cashel District Court on a misuse of drugs charge.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that at 8pm on February 13, 2020, gardaí carried out a search of a local property and located €40 worth of cannabis on a table.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant was not the focus of the search, but took ownership of the cannabis.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant cooperated with gardaí and has no previous convictions.

A barrister representing the defendant, who was not present in court, said his 30-year-old client worked with a Cork based electrician company. His client had moved to Cashel, which was to his “detriment”.

The barrister added that his client, who now lives in the countryside, would welcome the opportunity to not have the offence formally recorded.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to pay a €500 contribution to the court poor box.