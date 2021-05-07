Thanxalatte brews up the perfect cuppa in Cashel's Kings Walk Loop walk

Walkers come from far and wide to enjoy Cashel’s new 8k Kings Walk Loop which meanders through the forest from the Golden road to the Rock of Cashel, and a highlight of the walk is the Thanxalatte coffee stall on the Boithrín Bocht.

On any Saturday or Sunday, the stall is buzzing with customers, served by Tristan Fogarty and the Wade family, Danny, Zara, and Mary.

The idea came about last Halloween when Danny felt sorry for local school children in lockdown, and left out some sweet treats on the road for them.

From humble beginnings, the family-run business has blossomed into an eco-friendly venture - all the cups are 100% compostable so as not to ruin the environment, and the Wades regularly walk the route to pick up any cups. Solar panels power the utilities and the coffee is locally sourced from Trá Coffee in Co Waterford, says Tristan.

“When the walkway opened up the idea grew - a lot of people were saying to us ‘it’s a shame you can’t get some water or strawberries along the way’”.

“When we sat down to start it, the last thing we wanted to do was affect the walk negatively. We made sure that we’d go to all the lengths to ensure all the cups are compostable, on the off chance that they are discarded. And we do have a lot of people who ask that.”

Customers can also download the Squid App on their phones, and tap their phones off a locator on the counter - this will virtually stamp your app meaning you can get the 10th coffee for free. Tristan says more and more restaurants, cafes, barbers and even yoga businesses are using the app in Dublin in Cork, but this is the first time it’s in Cashel.



“It’s totally covid friendly. It’s easier for walkers. They don’t need to bring their wallets anymore, but no one goes anywhere without their phones. We’re trying to give back to our loyal customers as much as we can. If it does take off in town, the idea is you’d have all your loyalty cards in one app and you can use them in all the local restaurants," said Tristan.

The Thanxalatte crew will be out with cups of hot coffee and tea for those participating in this year's Cashel Darkness into Light walk/run. Participants can enjoy the sunrise in aid of Pieta House's mental health campaign at a time or place of their choosing, but should not congregate in groups due to covid 19. All profits earned at this time will be donated to Pieta House by Thanxalatte.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Darkness into Light Cashel cannot take place as normal this year, but we encourage all of you to register before May 8.

You can register here today: www.darknessintolight.ie