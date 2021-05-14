Petition started to reinstate mobile chip in local community, Tipperary court told

A petition had been started to reinstate a mobile chip van in a local community, Cashel District Court has been told.



Robert Lampier of 22 Fanning Park, Two Mile Borris, Thurles was before the court for contravening the Casual Trading Act including carrying out casual trading and failing to display the number of a casual trading licence relating to trading in such a position at Blackcommon, Ballingarry, and for engaging in the act without holding a casual trading licence.



Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on March 2, 2020, at approximately 5.30pm at Blackcommon, Ballingarry, gardaí saw a mobile chip van setting up.

The defendant didn’t have a casual trading licence for that location.

A solicitor for the defendant, 59, said her client is in the business a long number of years.

Her client has ceased trading in that area and has updated his permit to cover the Thurles area.



Her client has supported events of a charitable nature, and a local petition had been started to reinstate him in the area.

Judge Terence Finn said the defendant has retained the confidence of the people in the area.

Noting an “element of service to the community”, he marked the facts of the case proven and taken into consideration.