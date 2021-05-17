Cashel woman Sinead Bourke to take part in 1,000k 'Three Amigos' challenge

A Cashel woman is to take part in a 1,000k walking challenge in aid of cancer research.

Three friends have taken on the challenge to walk/run a combined distance of 1,000 kilometers during the month of May in support of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Georgia Mellotte from Westport, Sinead Bourke from Cashel and Louise Lynch from Macroom are all studying nutritional sciences in UCC, currently on placement with Glanbia and living in Kilkenny. With COVID the girls had a bit more spare time than normal, so they decided to put it to good use by taking on the fundraising challenge during May and help support breast cancer research.

Their goal equals the distance of the Ireland Way, a hiking trail which runs the length of the country from Castletownbere in Cork to the Giants Causeway in Antrim. But owing to COVID restrictions, their 1,000km will be taking place around the streets of Kilkenny.

The girls hope to help make a difference for the many Irish women suffering from breast cancer. 1 in 11 Irish women will be diagnosed with breast cancer before 75 years of age with over 3,500 cases diagnosed annually and monies raised will go directly to support the breast cancer research team lead by Prof. Michael Kerin, based at the Lambe Institute, NUIG.



Speaking about the fundraiser, Sinead Bourke said; “We have chosen this charity as it is one close to our hearts and we are hoping that those who come across the campaign can make even a small donation to our GoFundMe page and contribute to helping women across Ireland by supporting the breast cancer research team,”

To find out more about the girls 1,000km challenge and help support breast cancer research check out their GoFundMe page at: GF.ME/U/ZRGXT4/