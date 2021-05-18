Free admission to OPW visitor sites across Tipperary in support of government’s recovery and reopening plan

Admission charges to all fee-paying open OPW heritage sites across Ireland are being waived in line with the government’s recovery and reopening plan outlined in The Path Ahead, a Cashel based Fine Gael Councillor has said.

Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the announcement from Minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’ Donovan which will support the tourism industry and local businesses in Tipperary by incentivising people to discover, enjoy and cherish the many OPW heritage sites spread across the county.

The measure is effective immediately and will remain in force until the end of the year.

Councillor Declan Burgess said: “This is great news for the tourism industry in Tipperary as well as for those who are exploring their staycation options this summer. With a growing list of open heritage sites and the easing of travel restrictions, we have a renewed opportunity to explore the treasures which the OPW holds in trust for the nation.

“Before Covid-19, OPW’s visitor attractions would have welcomed over 9 million visitors a year – many of them international visitors – contributing significantly to cultural and heritage tourism in Ireland. 2021 will be different, as all easing of restrictions at OPW’s sites is done carefully and in line with public health guidelines. However, there are already 54 out of 90 OPW sites with visitor services open either in part or fully around the country, meaning there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

“This is now the second year in a row that the Government has acted to capitalise on, and contribute to, our historical and cultural destinations by making all of the OPW heritage sites that would normally have an admission fee free for all citizens looking for an enjoyable way to spend their holidays in 2021.

“The economy has suffered a huge shock because of Covid-19, and the pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge to the Tipperary tourism sector where many people depend on a strong visitor economy to provide them with jobs. Government continues to support businesses in the tourism sector and the OPW heritage sites will play a part in the path to recovery by making it attractive cost-wise for individuals and families to visit.

“As a society, we’ve all endured a huge amount in the past few months and I’m hoping this measure will remind people of what’s on their doorstep here in Tipperary, as well as further afield, and encourage them to help our tourism industry to make it through 2021.

“I am delighted to see this important measure includes local sites like the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle, Swiss Cottage and Ormonde Castle. This will have a positive impacting in assisting the reviving of our local economy.

“I’d encourage everyone to get out there and see what Ireland has to offer, and I hope people will discover something new or maybe even relive a childhood experience of visiting one of our iconic monuments with their own families this summer,” concluded Cashel’s Burgess.