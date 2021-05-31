New scheme announced to support traditional pubs in improving outdoor capacity

A new scheme delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council will help pubs who don't serve food in the Premier County to develop and increase their outdoor seating capacity, a Cashel based Fine Gael Councillor said.

Councillor Burgess said: “Government recently launched a new policy entitled Our Rural Future, the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural development in decades.

“Developing outdoor dining and socialising spaces will help to improve the vibrancy of our towns across Tipperary. This is a key commitment in our new policy”.

“Today’s announcement regarding the new Outdoor Socialising Scheme will enable individual pubs and bars to increase their seating capacity in the short-term. I am glad the Minister for Tourism and the Government have listened to the concerns I raised with them and have taken a positive step".

“This will support jobs and businesses and transform appropriate outdoor spaces across Tipperary as welcoming, vibrant places that will help support economic recovery.”

Previously, the Cashel based representative wasn't fully satisfied with the original Outdoor dining scheme that didn't include traditional pubs.

“This industry has been divided enough in recent times. It's vital that they are included and treated fairly. Lots of pubs could develop outdoor spaces that could be used when they can reopen soon" said the Tipperary Councillor.

“I am glad the Minister engaged with my and reconsider their position. I am glad we are taking a pragmatic approach in assisting our tourism and hospitality sector and it is an appropriate measure to treat pubs and restaurants the same with this scheme.

"This scheme will open soon and I would be happy to help publicans with the application process," Cllr Burgess concluded.