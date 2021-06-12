'Glassheart' is coming to Cashel library on June 24

Glassheart is a bewitching adventure set in the wilds of postwar Dartmoor.



Nona and her uncle travel everywhere together, replacing stain-glass windows in war in torn buildings.

When a mysterious commission takes them to the lonely moors of Dartmoor, Nona discovers a wild and powerful magic that threatens everything.

Join us for our zoom book club on Thursday, June 24, at 4pm when we will discuss this captivating novel. Suitable for ages 10+. New members are welcome, call in to Cashel Library to pick up a copy.