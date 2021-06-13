Cashel pupil reads a million words on new program

Cashel pupil reads a million words on new program

Colin O’Brien from Fourth Class with his class teacher, Pat Molloy

Eoin Kelleher

This year St John the Baptist Boys’ National School has introduced the Accelerated Reader Programme.


This is a computer-based programme that schools may use to monitor reading practice and progress.
It helps teachers guide kids to books that are on children’s individual reading levels. Children take short quizzes after reading a book to check if they’ve understood it.


The programme provides cloud-based assessment, teaching and learning programmes to over 6,500 schools across the UK and Ireland. Founded by Wisconsin couple Judi and Terry Paul in 1986, they have a presence in over 50,000 schools in more than 90 countries worldwide


Every student should have the chance to reach his or her full potential.


Pictured above is the school’s first pupil to read a million words on the new programme, Colin O’Brien from Fourth Class with his class teacher, Pat Molloy.

