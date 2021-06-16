Deputy Martin Browne suggests erecting a covered area on the Cashel Plaza for live entertainment

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne suggests erecting a covered area on the Cashel Plaza for live entertainment this summer.

Teachta Browne said:

“As we look forward to an outdoor summer, every effort must be made to ensure that our local communities bounce back after more than a year of restrictions that have affected every family, and every business in the area.

“I have contacted Cashel Chamber and the County Council about erecting a covered area on the Plaza in Cashel for the Summer months to enable musicians to play there, and to entice visitors to stay in Cashel longer.

“I’m enquiring about the location of the marquee tents that were used when Cashel was hosting the Charter of European Rural Communities.

“If these were located and put up on the Plaza, buskers and entertainers could book them on a rotating basis; giving our entertainers, who have been very badly hit by the pandemic, an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“It would also act as another way to entice tourists to visit the town of Cashel, rather than leaving the area once they visit the Rock.

“It would also give local people a huge lift after a very challenging time.”