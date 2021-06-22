Cashel Community School annual students awards for 2021

The Students Awards Ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 25 during school time. Students viewed the ceremony in their classroom setting. A live ceremony was broadcast from the lobby area where speakers shared a podium space.

In total 160 awards were presented over nine different categories. The awards included class awards, full attendance, sport, creative writing, cultural, Best Leaving and Junior Certificate results, project work, special awards, and the prestigious Student of the Year.

Some 39 class awards were presented to students from 1st to 6th year by their Year Heads. 97 students managed to achieve full attendance in the 2020/21 school year. Three students obtained creative writing awards in the areas of poetry, short stories and essays. Eight students excelled in the cultural area and were presented with awards for art, music, choir and the musical. Two students were presented with awards for project work in the areas of woodwork and technology and craftsmanship.

Sixth Year student Julianne Bongcaras was the winner of the Gerry Ryan Memorial Award for excellence in art. Gerry taught art in Cashel Community School from the day it opened. His commitment to his students and to the school was boundless. He was an extremely accomplished draughtsman and as a printer and craftsman he was peerless. His talent for sharing his skills with his students was prodigious.

The Michael Purcell Memorial Award was presented to third year student Jason Kao for his Junior Certificate Woodwork project. Michael was a woodwork and technical graphics teacher in Cashel Community School from 2003 until his untimely passing in 2016. He had a huge interest in design and loved to see students use and develop their design skills as part of their Junior Certificate Woodwork Project.

Also this year saw the inaugural presentation of the Sister Claude Meagher Memorial Award to sixth year student Sophie O’Meara in memory of the late Sister Claude Meagher who passed away earlier in the year and who played such an important role in the setting up of the community school in 1994.

Jennifer Fogarty was presented with the award for Best Leaving Certificate results 2020 having obtained top grades in a broad range of subjects. Aoibhe Quirke, Artis Skietnieks and Aoife White achieved the Best Junior Certificate results.

3 Special Awards were presented on the day for

Friends of Cashel Community School GAA Award- Ben Loughman and Leah Baskin

3rd place at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.- Ava Abbott and Megan Kirby

For achieving 3 national wins in the last 2 years with her greyhounds- Rachel Holland

The most prestigious award of the night was Student of the Year. By their outstanding display of academic achievements, personal qualities and support for school values, past winners have added to the integrity of this award. In making their selection teachers were asked to take the following into consideration: academic record, achievements, leadership and initiative qualities, good interpersonal skills, school involvement, moral courage, any positive quality and someone who has credibility with both the staff and student body.

Sophie O'Meara from Cashel was named as Student of the Year 2021 and is a very worthy winner of this accolade.



The attributes displayed by Sophie over her time here has seen her always setting the bar at the highest level while prepared to push herself out of her comfort zone. Sophie has a great potential. She has displayed very strong moral values and an unbending will throughout the times spent with us. There is a satisfaction shining inside of Sophie. Having had the pleasure of observing Sophie, I can safely say she can serve as an example to many an adult with the level of responsibility and personal qualities shown on her journey within our school community.

Sophie as a student is caring, demonstrates friendly attitudes to other students and always strives to help others. This is a sign of an outstanding person. She has friendly relationships with their peers and respects all people. Various people in their surroundings characterise this student as a very pleasant, caring and attentive person”.

Mr. Michael Moore (Student Awards Coordinator) would like to thank everyone who helped out in any way in making the ceremony such a success. Finally we would like to acknowledge all the students who did not win awards this year but nonetheless make a very valuable contribution to life in Cashel Community School. We encourage your ongoing participation in school life and look forward to being able to reward your achievements in the future. We also wish all our award winners the very best in their future exams, especially our 6th year students who are facing into state examinations at present.