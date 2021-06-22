Cashel Limetree Grove plans are rejected by Tipperary Co Council

Limetree Grove is located off the Dualla road on the outskirts of Cashel
A major housing development in Cashel which attracted a considerable number of submissions, has been refused planning permission by Tipperary Co Council.
Developers David and Dermot Delaney had applied for permission on October 15 last year to build 36 detached dwelling houses in Limetree Grove, on the outskirts of Cashel.
Some 16 submissions were lodged by residents in the area in relation to the project.
The plans were rejected by the Co Council on June 18 last.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.