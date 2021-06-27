Cashel King Cormacs Club cheque donation to the Tidy Towns

L/R: Aodan Wrenn chairman CKC, Paddy Downey chairman CTT, Donie O'Donoghue PRO CKC, Cllr Declan Burgess
The Cashel King Cormacs Club was delighted to donate a cheque to the Cashel Tidy Town Committee.
The club recently held a 'lets go walking fundraiser' and wanted to recognise the extraordinary work this fantastic group of selfless volunteers contributed to making Cashel and its close hinterland look so tidy and full of beautiful colour.
We salute you all and hope this small contribution can help with future development over the coming weeks.
