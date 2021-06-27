Cashel King Cormacs Club cheque donation to the Tidy Towns

The club recently held a 'lets go walking fundraiser'

Cashel King Cormacs Club cheque donation to the Tidy Towns

L/R: Aodan Wrenn chairman CKC, Paddy Downey chairman CTT, Donie O'Donoghue PRO CKC, Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Cashel King Cormacs Club was delighted to donate a cheque to the Cashel Tidy Town Committee.

The club recently held a 'lets go walking fundraiser' and wanted to recognise the extraordinary work this fantastic group of selfless volunteers contributed to making Cashel and its close hinterland look so tidy and full of beautiful colour.

We salute you all and hope this small contribution can help with future development over the coming weeks.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie