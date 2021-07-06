Hiqa praise for Cashel nursing home Willowbrook Lodge

A nursing home near Cashel has received a glowing report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).



Willowbrook Lodge is located three miles from Cashel on the Fethard road in Mocklershill. Hiqa carried out an unannounced inspection of the site on February 24, and the report was published in June. All nursing homes are subject to such regular inspections.



The centre is a two storey facility with accommodation for 26 residents. There were 19 residents on the date of inspection. Overall, Willowbrook scored very highly, achieving a ‘compliant’ status in 13 out of 15 areas surveyed.



The inspector noted that “the overall feedback from residents was that the person in charge and staff were kind and caring and that they were happy living in the centre which was homely and met their needs.”

“Inspectors saw that there had been numerous improvements in the decor and furnishings of the centre since the previous inspection. Old carpets had been removed and new flooring had been installed in bedrooms, communal areas and in corridors. Most areas of the centre were freshly painted and new curtains and furnishing had been purchased and installed.”

