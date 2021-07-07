Good Vibrations Orchestra for the Cashel Arts Festival

We are looking for 10-15 year olds to join our Good Vibrations Orchestra - a percussion orchestra like no other! Vietnamese gongs mix with latin rhythms, gamelan instruments, homemade gas bottle drums, chimes, electronics and most importantly, you!

Over four sessions the group will work with artist Andy Spearpoint and create a piece of music centred around this year's festival theme ‘Reawakening’. Parts of the piece will be predetermined but there will be plenty of scope for creative input from group members as well. It’ll be heavy on rhythm. You don’t have to be able to play a musical instrument or have previous musical experience to join in though it won’t hurt if you do and any existing skills that you have may well end up in the mix. The piece will be filmed and broadcast as a part of Cashel Arts Festival in September.

The four sessions will take place from 3.30pm-5.50pm on:

Monday 12th July

Wednesday 14th July

Saturday 17th July and

Monday 19th July

You must pre-register your interest and confirm your place by Saturday 10th July. To register email cashelartsfestival@gmail.com or message via social media. Cost to participants is €10 and places are limited. All current public health guidelines will be followed.

Venue and date of recording/filming to be confirmed.

Kindly funded by The Arts Council under the Festival Investment Scheme.