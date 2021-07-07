Good Vibrations Orchestra for the Cashel Arts Festival

Photo credit: https://www.itsalwaysautumn.com
We are looking for 10-15 year olds to join our Good Vibrations Orchestra - a percussion orchestra like no other! Vietnamese gongs mix with latin rhythms, gamelan instruments, homemade gas bottle drums, chimes, electronics and most importantly, you!
Over four sessions the group will work with artist Andy Spearpoint and create a piece of music centred around this year's festival theme ‘Reawakening’. Parts of the piece will be predetermined but there will be plenty of scope for creative input from group members as well. It’ll be heavy on rhythm. You don’t have to be able to play a musical instrument or have previous musical experience to join in though it won’t hurt if you do and any existing skills that you have may well end up in the mix. The piece will be filmed and broadcast as a part of Cashel Arts Festival in September.
The four sessions will take place from 3.30pm-5.50pm on:
Monday 12th July
Wednesday 14th July
Saturday 17th July and
Monday 19th July
You must pre-register your interest and confirm your place by Saturday 10th July. To register email cashelartsfestival@gmail.com or message via social media. Cost to participants is €10 and places are limited. All current public health guidelines will be followed.
Venue and date of recording/filming to be confirmed.
Kindly funded by The Arts Council under the Festival Investment Scheme.
More News
Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets with Tipperary People of Great Note author Martin Quinn and Tipp native Dr Martin Mansergh - who provided the foreword to the book
Pictured: John Lanigan (Refresh Thurles) Pat Ryan (Ryans Cleaning) Tommy Barrett (Refresh Thurles) and Norma Dunne ( Ryans Cleaning)
I was glad to receive this positive news from my Fianna Fáil colleague, Niall Collins, who is the Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education yesterday evening - Deputy Jackie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.