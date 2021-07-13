Deputy Martin Browne TD expresses his condolences upon the passing of Dr Sean McCarthy.

Martin Browne
“I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Seán Mc Carthy (The Doc)," said Cashel based SF Deputy Martin Browne.
"I had the pleasure of serving on Cashel Town Council with him for two and a half years after my own brother Mickey passed away - they were great friends.
"Seán was always available to give advice and help if I ever asked him and he had Cashel and Tipperary to the forefront in everything he did.
"My condolences to all of Sean’s family and they can be assured that Sean will be sadly missed in the town.
May he rest in peace.”
