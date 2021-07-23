Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Remote Working Hub approved for Cashel – Councillor Declan Burgess

Cllr Declan Burgess

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel based Fine Gael Councillor Declan Burgess has warmly welcomed the government announcement of funding for various remote working hubs for the Premier County. This announcement includes a hub for the Cashel area.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen great changes to the idea of the workplace. The future of the workplace is hybrid. We need to create a comfortable and efficient employee experience that brings people and technology together to unleash productivity and potential, wherever that work happens” said Cashel’s Declan Burgess.

Declan added “I would like to thank Minister Heather Humphreys and Tipperary-based Senator Garret Ahearn for their engagement with me on this project over the last number of months. I would also like to commend the officials at Tipperary County Council for their work to date with this funding application. I am so pleased that we have been successful and another nine other hubs for County Tipperary. I previously tabled a successful motion at District level asking the management to access options of possible sites for this hub in the Cashel area”.

“I think it’s been very clear during the past few months that so many people have enjoyed the benefits of remote working. It’s eradicated long commutes, ensured more time spent with family and friends, increased footfalls in our towns and villages and of course in turn created a smaller carbon footprint,” said the Cashel based representative.

“I believe this announcement will help give our young people the choice to stay closer to home while pursuing their individual careers and creating a life in a rural county like Tipperary,” he continued.

“I will continue to work with the Local Authority to ensure we find a suitable location for this remote working hub. Which once set up will allow companies and individuals to book desks, meeting rooms and co-working spaces in their locality” concluded Declan.

Announcing the successful projects today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Our Rural Future recognises hubs as ideal locations for people to work remotely, as well as acting as key economic assets for towns and villages.

“The increased shift to remote working as a result of the pandemic has provided a golden opportunity for a greater regional distribution of jobs to support a better work life balance for many people.

“This opportunity is reflected in Our Rural Future and in policy initiatives across the whole of Government, such as Making Remote Work, the National Remote Working strategy.

“The investment announced today will provide an increased number of families and individuals with the option to live and work in our rural communities.  Remote working from hubs and Broadband Connection Points benefitting from this funding will also support local economies and assist in reducing our carbon emissions.”

