Burgess sharply criticises Irish Water's communication of local water outage

Cashel based Councillor Declan Burgess has been working to resolve the water infrastructural issues in Killastafford / Boscobell area’s outside of Cashel over the course of this council term.

With the area now entering their seventh day without any water in their homes.

“Seven days without water in this day and age isn’t good enough. I have families ringing me at their wit’s end just to be left in limbo by Irish Water. I sympathise with the homes affected by this water outage and will continue to urge Irish Water officials to reactive in a positive manner and at least communicate with the residents,” said Declan.

“I would strongly encourage Tipperary households who are lucky enough to have water at present to please be respectful of the supply and use it wisely at a time when there are high temperatures” he added.

“I intend to raise the issue of communication with Irish Water directly at a meeting as the current strategy isn’t fit for purpose. Residents of Boscobell / Killastafford are very reasonable people but they aren’t getting any answers or solutions for the past week,” concluded Declan.

Meanwhile, with a high-temperature weather advisory issued across the country, Irish Water is continuing to urge the public to conserve water to ensure a consistent supply for all during this busy time.

Demand for drinking water has increased significantly in many supplies across Tipperary. At the same time, due to the dry weather and high temperatures, water source levels are dropping. Irish Water, together with Tipperary County Council, is working hard to maintain supplies.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Tipperary said: “The current extra demand, combined with reduced capacity, is not sustainable across Tipperary. We are appealing to everyone to be mindful of this and reduce water consumption as much as possible.

“All supplies across the county are seeing increased demand. Night time restrictions will need to be put in place in some water supply zones over the coming days where supply is unable to meet the increased demand. Updates will be available on the Supply and Services section of our website, www.water.ie.

“The households, farms and businesses served by public water supplies across Tipperary are asked to reduce water usage as much as possible.

“Everyone can contribute and the combination of effort will greatly help our ability to provide a continuous water supply to all. There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.”

Small changes can have a significant impact, for example:

- Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

- Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

- When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

- Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

- Avoid using paddling pools

- In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

- If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

- Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.