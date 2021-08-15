Award for Larkspur Park tennis club in Cashel

Larkspur Park Tennis Club was delighted to receive the Gold Clubmark Award from Tennis Ireland acknowledging the work the Junior and Senior Committee members have put in to make sure that Larkspur Park has the best facilities and safeguarding procedures in place for all members at the popular local facility.



Liz Clifford, Munster Branch Chairperson and Shane Cooke, President of Tennis Ireland, spoke about the prestige attached to receiving the award and thanked all Larkspur Park members for their dedication and commitment to the club.



They also acknowledged the vibrancy of the club as they watched so many junior members playing tennis at the Junior Open Week currently being hosted in Larkspur.



Michelle O’Meara, Chairperson of the Tennis Club, welcomed Shane Cooke, President of Tennis Ireland, as well as Liz Clifford, Munster Branch Development Officer, Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, and distinguished guests and a special mention was made to past chairpersons of Larkspur Park Tennis Club who instilled a love for tennis and Larkspur Park to many Cashel people from a very young age.



Larkspur Park is a very special club named after the Vincent O’Brien trained Epsom Derby winner and it has progressed immensely in the past 50 years, with very dynamic people involved over the years. The club is currently involved in a five-year development plan and the committee really look forward to the future.



This has all been made possible with Tipperary Sports Partnership, Leader & Sports Capital grants without which Larkspur Park could not improve their facilities to such a high standard.



There were eight sections to the Gold Clubmark awards and these included:

1) Facilities

2)Organisation & Management

3) Safeguarding

4) Competition

5) Workforce

6) Outreach

7) Communications & PR

8) Equality

Within these sections there were 79 questions to be answered which included uploading documents etc.

This task was completed by Michelle O’Meara, Jaco Oosthuysen, Justin Blackwood and JP O’Connor each playing their part to help earn the Gold Clubmark for Larkspur Park Tennis Club.



Larkspur Park is currently in the middle of a huge development with court number six due to be completed shortly and this additional court will be a fantastic addition to the Park for members and the running of competitions. Larkspur is also extending the car park in this project and a new layout of the car park will be in place soon.

The next project will be the refurbishment of the Nissan Hut which is to many members the symbolism of Larkspur Park as it was the first clubhouse. Larkspur Park would like to thank everyone for their continued support and new members are always welcome.