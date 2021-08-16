16/08/2021

Cashel X8 bus services to continue - Chamber of Commerce

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel Chamber of Commerce can confirm that the Bus Eireann X8 bus service will continue, despite concerns raised this week by members of the public.


Chamber president Martin Lynch said he had received several calls during the week about the X8 Expressway Bus service in Cashel.


Martha Moloney, communications officer for Bus Eireann wrote to him. “Bus Eireann is not planning to cease operating the X8 Dublin / Cork service on August 14.


“We were not aware of the notice on the bus stop and it was not a notice from Bus Eireann. We are currently in dialogue with the National Transport Authority in relation to the X8 service to define a long term solution for connectivity on this transport corridor. Once I have any further details, I will be touch.”

