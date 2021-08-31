Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Corby-Meaney Third-Level Educational Bursaries

Cashel Lions Club

Cashel Lions Club - Third Level Education Bursary

Cashel Lions Club - Third Level Education Bursary

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel Lions Club are offering a number of Third Level Educational Bursaries under the Corby-Meaney scheme to Leaving Certificate students in the Cashel area.

Eligible students will be required to satisfy a number of criteria including confirmation that they have received confirmation of

a place in a recognised Third Level educational institution.

Application forms may be had from the club secretary, D. J. Horan, at cashellions@gmail.com

Completed forms must be returned not later than Monday, September 27 at 6 pm.

Failure to provide any of the requested information and supporting documentation will eliminate candidates from final selection.

