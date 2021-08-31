Corby-Meaney Third-Level Educational Bursaries

Cashel Lions Club - Third Level Education Bursary
Cashel Lions Club are offering a number of Third Level Educational Bursaries under the Corby-Meaney scheme to Leaving Certificate students in the Cashel area.
Eligible students will be required to satisfy a number of criteria including confirmation that they have received confirmation of
a place in a recognised Third Level educational institution.
Application forms may be had from the club secretary, D. J. Horan, at cashellions@gmail.com
Completed forms must be returned not later than Monday, September 27 at 6 pm.
Failure to provide any of the requested information and supporting documentation will eliminate candidates from final selection.
