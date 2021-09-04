Contempo Quartet for Cashel Arts Festival, September 19

ConTempo are the resident quartet of the Galway Music Residency
Tickets are now on sale for the Contempo Quartet, appearing for this year's Cashel Arts Festival this September 16 - 19.
The Contempo Quartet are Bogdan Sofei (violin), Ingrid Nicola (violin), Andreea Banciu (viola), and Adrian Mantu (cello).
Praised as a “fabulous foursome” (Irish Independent) and noted for performances which are “exceptional” (The Strad) and “full of imaginative daring” (The Irish Times), RTÉ ConTempo Quartet has forged a unique place in Irish musical life.
Since its formation in Bucharest in 1995, the quartet has performed more than 1,800 concerts world-wide in 46 countries.
ConTempo have had the honour to meet and play in front of world personalities such as Prince Charles, Nelson Mandela and Michael D. Higgins.
The ensemble has won prizes internationally and collaborated with other distinguished artists and quartets.
