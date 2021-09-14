Public Lighting project to be delivered on the Old Road Cashel - Burgess

Cashel-based County Councillor Declan Burgess welcomes the news that finance has been secured from the Government's Active Travel scheme to install public lighting on a significant part of the Old Road in Cashel town.

Councillor Burgess originally raised this issue back in November 2019 and tabled a motion at a Municipal District meeting.

"Following on from my representations, I am delighted that Tipperary County Council has secured a budget of €90,000 to install the necessary public infrastructure on the Old Road. It is envisaged that public lighting will be erected from the back of Minogue's Furniture towards the back of the Amneal plant".

"The Old Road is a frequently used and very popular walking route used by locals on a regular basis and with the darker evenings these lights are vital".

"This project has been a priority of mine since my election to the council and I'm glad that this important infrastructural project will be delivered very soon. I'd like to thank residents and locals for their understanding and patience as I engaged with council officials and sought proactive solutions with this issue".