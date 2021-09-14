Search

14/09/2021

Public Lighting project to be delivered on the Old Road Cashel - Burgess

'I am delighted that Tipperary County Council has secured a budget of €90,000 to install the necessary public lighting' - Burgess

Public Lighting project to be delivered on the Old Road Cashel - Burgess

Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel-based County Councillor Declan Burgess welcomes the news that finance has been secured from the Government's Active Travel scheme to install public lighting on a significant part of the Old Road in Cashel town. 

Councillor Burgess originally raised this issue back in November 2019 and tabled a motion at a Municipal District meeting. 

"Following on from my representations, I am delighted that Tipperary County Council has secured a budget of €90,000 to install the necessary public infrastructure on the Old Road. It is envisaged that public lighting will be erected from the back of Minogue's Furniture towards the back of the Amneal plant".

"The Old Road is a frequently used and very popular walking route used by locals on a regular basis and with the darker evenings these lights are vital".

"This project has been a priority of mine since my election to the council and I'm glad that this important infrastructural project will be delivered very soon. I'd like to thank residents and locals for their understanding and patience as I engaged with council officials and sought proactive solutions with this issue".

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media