Cllr Burgess calls for new funding for a Cashel Town Park

Cllr Declan Burgess
Cllr Declan Burgess forwarded a motion at this month's Cashel Tipperary municipal district calling for funding for a town park.
“I am urging Tipperary County Council to submit a new Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) application for the Cashel Town Park Development and the necessary public realm upgrades at the earliest and next round of the RRDF Category 1”.
Cllr Burgess also called for the municipal district to consider installing driver speed feedback signs on the Camus Road in Cashel at the next opportunity.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Declan Burgess inquired about progress on the Friar Street car park in Cashel. District Engineer Paddy Crowley said they’ve had to prioritise certain projects.
Some €1.5m has been secured for ‘Active Travel,’ a scheme to advance projects such as The Green in Cashel. “I’d be hoping to get back on to Friar Street early next year.” The Friar Street car park redevelopment will include new car spaces and age friendly areas.
The new water treatment plant located in Killeenyarda, near Holycross. The schemes for Littleton, Two-Mile-Borris and the Horse and Jockey are to be rationalised with Thurles
