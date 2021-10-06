Fundraiser for Scoil Chormaic special needs school in Cashel

Members of the public can still donate to a cycling fundraiser, set up to raise monies for Cashel's special needs school for children, Scoil Chormaic.



The Raising Funds For Scoil Chormaic gofundme.com page was set up by John Paul Murphy Fahey earlier this year on behalf of his uncle Michael and his friend Niall.



Michael Murphy and Niall Fitzgerald are both from Cashel, and on Monday, September 6, took part in a charity cycling event from Malin Head to Mizen Head.



“They are doing this to raise funds for local school Social Cormaic which helps children with special needs,” says JP.



The two cyclists successfully completed their journey on Friday, September 10. This was about 680km of a cycle.



All donations will be greatly appreciated and will help a school that does such great work.

So far, the page has raised €3,930 out of a funding target of €1,000, and donations are still rolling in. Some of the comments from supporters include, from Yvonne Heffernan, “it's a fantastic cause.”

“Thank you for the lunches you provided on route through Tipperary,” added the Youngs, of The Ragg. “Well done Niall and Michael,” said Donna Corbett.