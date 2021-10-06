Thursday, September 16, saw all Transition Year students go on a trip to the Greenway in Co Waterford.



We left at 9am on Thursday morning on buses heading to the small village of Durrow, where we began our walk.



On the walk we passed through tunnels, walked over bridges and saw stunning views of cliffs and the sea. We walked on for another few hours and eventually reached our destination in the beautiful sea-side town of Dungarvan.



In Dungarvan, we ate lunch, went shopping and relaxed for a while on the quay after our long walk. We then got back on the bus and travelled home.



This was a great trip to start off the TY year and hopefully is a sign of things returning to normal with more trips on the way.



Cashel Community School will present a Variety Show this coming November. We hope to have a number of different acts in the musical dancing and acting fields.

We are all so delighted to be back on the stage again and are really looking forward to having an audience to witness what we do.



Last year most of our performances were of a virtual nature and this was wonderful.

This year we real ly are looking forward to getting back on the stage and having a live audience.

Please support us and keep an eye out for updates



Cashel Community School announces the musical for this year is going to be... Grease!

Get on your dancing shoes to bop along to numbers like Summer Loving, Those Magic Changes, Hopelessly Devoted To You and We Go Together. More information about auditions will come soon - keep an eye out for updates.



Geography week took place in the middle of September. It consisted of many activities in order to encourage students to broaden their knowledge on geography.

Our 2nd Years took part in a project competition. They could either make a model such as a volcano made out of cardboard, or they could make a poster and base it on ge- ography in general, or on a certain feature such as a mountain or a river.



Our 6th years went on a field trip to expand on their geographical and nature skills. The 1st years took time out from learning in class to complete online geography Kahoot quizzes, also to learn more about nature, rivers, mountains and other aspects of the subject.

Interview with Past TY Student Lee O’Riordan

How was your Transition Year experience?

“My experience has been very positive. We couldn't go on trips because of Covid, but other than that it was a great experience.



What did you find good about Transition Year? “What I found good about TY was it was a year to trial new subjects such as computers, to do fun things and experience what I want to do for my future.

Would you recommend doing TY to 3rd Year Students?

Godolphin Bursary 2021

Cashel Community School is pleased to announce the Godolphin Bursary which was unfortunately discontinued in our school in 2019 and 2020 but has been continued for the first time since 2018.

Godolphin is the global thoroughbred breeding and horseracing team founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

This bursary is open to all students at Cashel Community School who will be sitting the Leaving Certificate in 2022.

It will be awarded to a student who intends to continue full-time study at an Institute of Technology or University in Ireland, or at an equivalent institution overseas.

The recipient will receive a free laptop along with a funded 3rd level education.

Additional information regarding the Godolphin Bursary was given to the 6th year students via Google Meets presentation on September 21.

Healthy Eating Week

TY students who did Home Economics helped make healthy snacks for the other students.

It was also done last year in 2020 before Covid was a serious threat

Healthy Eating Week wasn’t just about healthy food in previous years, because there was also a lot of exercise involved. 1st year students did a ‘Drop Everything And Run’ for their exercise back in 2019.

Healthy Eating Week starts on September 28 to encourage students to have healthier lunches. Home Economics teachers will check the lunches of the First Years to see if they have healthy lunches.

Pictures were taken of a Transition Year group cooking a Mexican style dish known as tacos.

Thomas O’Mahoney who took the pictures was part of the cooking class showing off his skills in the culinary arts

Thanks to Ms. Bergin for granting permission to take photos in her class.