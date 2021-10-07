Cashel library - art exhibition & drama and much more for the month of October

Cashel library is delighted to host its first exhibition of 2021! This month we are showcasing works by Olena Yashchuk.



Olena who is originally from Ukraine has been living in Ireland for the last 20 years and is a self-taught artist.



Olena loves to paint and loves fluid art.



Olena says that "during the lockdown her passion for art saved her from going crazy, helped her focus on her producing works and taking a breath from the outside world".



She has learned pouring art along with many other techniques to create beautiful pieces which are in the library. Olena wants to share her love of art and the pieces she has created with the world! Congratulations to Olena on her exhibition.



Meanwhile, Cashel library is delighted to announce one of our first events for children in association with Táda Theatre School.



We are hosting six weeks of drama classes with Gillian of Thomastown Academy of Dramatic Arts - TADA! from Saturday October 30. These classes are suitable for children between the ages 9 to 11years. This is a six-week project and is funded by Creative Ireland. Contact Cashel Library on 062-63856 to secure your place. Time: 10.30am - 12pm. Cost: Free

Book Club

Cashel library is delighted to announce the return of our juvenile book club. Book club will take place in the library on Wednesday, November 17 and our first title is ready for collection. If you are interested in joining our book club please contact us on 062-63856 with your name and contact details! Time: 3.30pm - 4pm. Ages: 9-11 years