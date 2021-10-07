Search

07/10/2021

Cashel library - art exhibition & drama and much more for the month of October

This month we are showcasing works by Olena Yashchuk from Ukraine

Cashel library - art exhibition & drama and much more for the month of October

Pictured with the exhibition is our newest member of staff Salome hanging her first exhibition of many

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cashel library is delighted to host its first exhibition of 2021! This month we are showcasing works by Olena Yashchuk.


Olena who is originally from Ukraine has been living in Ireland for the last 20 years and is a self-taught artist.


Olena loves to paint and loves fluid art.


Olena says that "during the lockdown her passion for art saved her from going crazy, helped her focus on her producing works and taking a breath from the outside world".


She has learned pouring art along with many other techniques to create beautiful pieces which are in the library. Olena wants to share her love of art and the pieces she has created with the world! Congratulations to Olena on her exhibition.


Meanwhile, Cashel library is delighted to announce one of our first events for children in association with Táda Theatre School.


We are hosting six weeks of drama classes with Gillian of Thomastown Academy of Dramatic Arts - TADA! from Saturday October 30. These classes are suitable for children between the ages 9 to 11years. This is a six-week project and is funded by Creative Ireland. Contact Cashel Library on 062-63856 to secure your place. Time: 10.30am - 12pm. Cost: Free

Book Club
Cashel library is delighted to announce the return of our juvenile book club. Book club will take place in the library on Wednesday, November 17 and our first title is ready for collection. If you are interested in joining our book club please contact us on 062-63856 with your name and contact details! Time: 3.30pm - 4pm. Ages: 9-11 years

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media