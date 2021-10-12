Busy weeks ahead for Cashel Tidy Towns

L/R: Christy Hayes, John Ryan, Jimmy Whelan, Paddy Downey chairman CTT, Anthony Doyle
Despite the inclement weather, Cashel Tidy Towns has still managed to find many jobs that needed to be done including sweeping and weeding and moss control along with a repair to a wall hit by a trailer.
It was a pleasure meeting up with Jimmy Whelan who was over visiting family and friends in Cashel.
He met up with us as he is a keen follower on social media of all the things we do,we even managed to get him to help with the wall.
