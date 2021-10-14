Jackie Cahill calls for 'major and urgent action' against anti-social behaviour in Cashel

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has today called for major and urgent action against anti-social behaviour in Cashel.

Deputy Cahill has described ongoing behaviour in the town, affecting the GAA club and local cemetery, as ‘shocking in the extreme’ and has backed Cllr Roger Kennedy’s recent comments in relation to this issue.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I recently visited the GAA club in Cashel and saw for myself proof of the horrific and disturbing acts taking place locally. Some of the pictures and videos I have seen, I would not want to describe to others.

“This is having a serious impact on both the GAA club and its members, and the local cemetery. Some families will not visit the graves of their loved ones at the moment due to what is taking place locally.

“I have been in contact with the County Council on this numerous times and I have also contacted An Garda Síochána in relation to it. This sort of behaviour is completely and utterly intolerable and needs to be tackled with urgency.

“I will continue to work with Cllr Roger Kennedy, who I fully support in this. I will also be working with the GAA club and other parties affected to see this resolved, for the good people of Cashel and surrounding areas”, Cahill concluded.