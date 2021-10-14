Search

14/10/2021

Cashel Palace Hotel attend ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event in London

B2B workshop aims to grow our share of the huge worldwide tourism market

Loretta Hogan, Miki Travel; Caroline Mulligan, Tourism Ireland; and Karen Fleming, Cashel Palace Hotel, at Flavours of Ireland 2021

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Some 60 tourism companies from Ireland – including Cashel Palace Hotel – attended Flavours of Ireland 2021 in London, this week. ‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where tourism companies from Ireland meet and do business with top global inbound tour operators.

Now in its 19th year, ‘Flavours’ – which took place virtually in 2020 – was an in-person event once again this year. It was held in the beautiful Guildhall, in the City of London, and was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators who deliver business from all over the world, including the US, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

This year, ‘Flavours’ is of particular importance, as overseas tourism restarts and the participating global inbound tour operators prepare to sign contracts for 2022 and 2023. It is, therefore, a key time for the participating tourism companies from Ireland to highlight and sell their product to these important decision-makers.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Global Inbound and Emerging Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that so many tourism organisations from Ireland and so many leading global inbound tour operators took the time to join us at our annual ‘Flavours of Ireland’ event – which was an in-person event once again this year. Before COVID-19, these tour operators were responsible for delivering millions of bed-nights to Ireland. 

As overseas tourism restarts and the participating tour operators prepare to sign contracts for 2022 and 2023, we very much welcome the business and networking opportunities it presented. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these hugely influential global inbound tour operators and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of the huge worldwide tourism market.”

