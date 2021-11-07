Fundraiser by Tipperary 'Buzz Lightyear' in Mizen to Malin head tour in aid of LauraLynn and Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Tipperary man Peter Falvey to raise funds for LauraLynn and Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel.

Peter Falvey from Clonoulty-Rossmore is no stranger to the fundraising game. In 2020, with the help from his Bad Company family and the generous donations of the people he met along the way, he traveled the 32 counties and raised money for Pieta House in Project Take Over.

This year he will travel from Mizen to Malin Head dressed to impress as Buzz Lightyear. This year’s beneficiaries will be LauraLynn and Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel. LauraLynn is a hospice for children with life-limiting conditions they provide residential care for children and young adults with disabilities.

They have provided a safe and effective service for the children and young people within their care since 1923. They do incredible work and help countless children and their families.

Scoil Aonghusa is a co-educational Special School for children between the ages of 4 and 18 with Moderate General Learning Disabilities, Severe & Profound General Learning Disabilities and Autistic Spectrum Disorder. In Scoil Aonghusa they are committed to developing each child’s full potential in a caring, stimulating, positive and supportive environment.

This fundraiser has been set up by Sylvia McCormack.

Donations can be made to the gofundme page. A target of €2,500 has been set and this has already been surpassed