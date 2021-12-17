Cliona Hagan – The Dolly Songbook for Brú Ború, Cashel

Awarded Female Vocalist of the Year at the prestigious Sunday World Entertainment Awards four years running and preforming on RTE’s Dancing with Stars Cliona Hagan now returns to her roots.



Having grown up in Co Tyrone listening to one of her biggest musical influences Cliona now embarks on a lifelong dream to pay homage to one of the most influential female artist of all time, Dolly Parton.



After the recent release of Cliona Hagan - The Dolly Songbook album to critical acclaim and due to popular demand Cliona has put together The Dolly Songbook Show.

Together with the 6 piece Sheerin Family band Cliona will preform hits like 9 to 5, Jolene, Coat Of Many Colours & I will Always Love You but to name a few.

Cliona explains: “I have always sang a couple of Dolly songs in my shows and every time my fans would tell me how much I am like a young Dolly so after been approached by Ritz Records I decided to record an album of Dolly songs and pay homage to this amazing lady.”

The Dolly Songbook embarks on a nationwide tour in Spring 2022.

Venue: Brú Ború Cultural Centre, Cashel on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets are €25. For bookings and more information email eolas@bruboru.ie or call 062 61122.

You can check out a list of Cliona's tour dates around Ireland at www.clionahagan.com