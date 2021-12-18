Search

Burgess welcomes funding for Cashel to Cahir cycleway

'€90,000 for this important infrastructural project is a great opportunity for the communities of Cashel and Cahir'

Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Councillor Declan Burgess has warmly welcomed the funding announced by the Minister of Transport for the Cashel to Cahir cycleway.


“Todays announcement of €90,000 for this important infrastructural project is a great opportunity for the communities of Cashel and Cahir. The connection of these two towns will be vital in harnessing our tourism potential.


“As a Cashel based representative this project has been firmly on my agenda since my election to Tipperary county Council. I would sincerely like to thank our engineering staff and the Municipal District officials for their hard work on this application.


“This cycleway will provide our area with a major opportunity. An opportunity to advance our economic, social and cultural activities here in this part of the county.


“I have been working with the council for a number of months trying to progress this project and it’s important we try our best to provide safe segregated lanes that users can enjoy. I believe this will open up the towns of Cashel and Cahir. But also leaves an exciting role for the village of New Inn to play.


“I previously announced the Council received finance on a feasibility study. Now this next stage of funding will help us to deliver this project. Tipperary County Council will work with consultants on a design and permission for this very much welcomed development.


“I am very excited to see this cycleway connect to the existing Suir Blueway, which serves Cahir to Carrick on Suir via Clonmel. There’s is significant potential to in turn connect these two projects to the Waterford Greenway.


“I will keep this project firmly on my agenda and will monitor the progress very closely. These cycleways have massive amounts of benefits for individuals and communities. With Cashel expecting increases to our visitor numbers it’s important we have these amenities present for both visitors and locals to enjoy.

