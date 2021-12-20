Warmth and authenticity: Forbes names Cashel as one of the ten coolest places to visit in the next ten years

Forbes has named Cashel as one of the ten "coolest" places to visit in the next ten years, according to experts.

The author, Ann Abel, said she consulted travel experts to compile her list of must-visits.

"These super-agents know what they're talking about, keeping their ears on their clients' interests, their eyes on their own adventures in every corner of the world and their fingers on the pulse of the industry," wrote Ms Abel.

On Cashel, they recommend checking out local artisans mills and distilleries and the Rock of Cashel.

"The Rock of Cashel, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland," wrote Ms Abel.

They also cite training and the new Relais and Chateaux hotel opening next year as reasons to visit.

"Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner," wrote Ms Abel.

Among the other destinations listed are Costa Rica, Grenada and Transylvania.