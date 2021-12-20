Search

20 Dec 2021

Warmth and authenticity: Forbes names Cashel as one of the ten coolest places to visit in the next ten years

"Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner,"-Forbes

Rock of Cashel

Rock of Cashel

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Forbes has named Cashel as one of the ten "coolest" places to visit in the next ten years, according to experts.

The author, Ann Abel, said she consulted travel experts to compile her list of must-visits.

"These super-agents know what they're talking about, keeping their ears on their clients' interests, their eyes on their own adventures in every corner of the world and their fingers on the pulse of the industry," wrote Ms Abel.

On Cashel, they recommend checking out local artisans mills and distilleries and the Rock of Cashel.

"The Rock of Cashel, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland," wrote Ms Abel.

They also cite training and the new Relais and Chateaux hotel opening next year as reasons to visit.

"Warmth and authenticity radiate from every corner," wrote Ms Abel.

Among the other destinations listed are Costa Rica, Grenada and Transylvania.

Late point secures west Tipperary U21 B hurling title for Clonoulty Rossmore

Kickhams defeated in close contest in Golden

Tipp man who dumped septic tank contents on public road prosecuted

The roads of Tipperary will be a hurling battle zone on New Year's Day

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media