23 Dec 2021

Míle buíochas from Cashel Residential Older Person Services

The residents and staff of Cashel Residential Older Person Services were overwhelmed by such generosity

Scoil Chormaic singing Christmas Carols at Cashel Residential Older Person Services

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The residents, staff and management of the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Cashel Residential Older Person Services would like to express their  sincere gratitude to all members of the community and local businesses who individually or as part of a voluntary group have supported and enhanced the day to day lives of our residents during 2021.

The residents and staff of Cashel Residential Older Person Services were overwhelmed by such generosity. They received so many gifts for our residents from Cashel Lions Club and Care Pack.ie, with every resident living in the service receiving an individual gift. 

Director of Nursing at Cashel Residential Older Person Services Barry Power said:

“The past year has been very challenging for Cashel Residential Older Person Services residents and their families. Restricted visiting has impacted immensely but the continuous volunteering right from the commencement of the pandemic from local musicians and musical groups who were willing to perform and entertain in the open air in all weathers has greatly enhanced and entertained the daily lives of Cashel Residential Older Person Services  residents. It is really appreciated, such goodwill, kindness, flexibility and support.”

 “The social contact and interaction which community groups give residents living in Cashel Residential Older Person Services provides an opportunity to participate in meaningful and purposeful leisure activities of their preference. These activities enable Cashel Residential Older Person Services residents to continue to enjoy the social contact with community groups, which they would have participated in prior to admission. Through the brilliant work being undertaken by our Activities Team and Staff Cashel Residential Older Person Services hope to continue to foster community connections in 2022.”

 “On behalf of all at Cashel Residential Older Person Services we would like to wish one and all a very happy, peaceful and most importantly a safe & healthy Christmas. We look forward with anticipation to a better and safer 2022 for all.”

