29 Dec 2021

Model of Rock of Cashel in Stone

Johnny Fogarty and Billy Murphy are masters of timber and stone

Model of Rock of Cashel in Stone

Pictured above are Johnny Fogarty and Billy Murphy - two master craftsmen

Reporter:

Seamus King

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Recently Johnny Fogarty had a visit from Billy Murphy of Bantry in Co. Cork, who is in a similar livelihood of activity as himself.

Johnny, as we all know, has made an outstanding collection of timber models of public and private buildings in Cashel.

The collection received outstanding praise when they were displayed in Halla na Feile during Cashel Arts Fest.

It will receive nation-wide exposure in the New year, when it will be shown on the Nationwide program.

At any rate Johnny learned that Billy Murphy had produced a model of the Rock of Cashel in stone and was so curious to see the finished product that he invited Billy the call the next time he was ‘passing Cashel”.

Billy was passing Cashel recently and called on Johnny and the two of them had a great natter and compared the respective challenges of working with stone and timber.

It transpires that stone is a much slower process and Billy spent the best part of four months during Covid bringing his model of the Rock to completion. It was a very complex job and the result is a pleasure to behold.

