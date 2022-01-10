New era for Cashel Town Schoolboys/Schoolgirls FC

Cashel Town Schoolboys/Schoolgirls FC is very excited to be presenting our proposal to our members and the whole community of Cashel and its environs.

Our club has grown considerably since it was formed along with the amalgamation of the boys and girls underage clubs in 2017.

We have been very grateful for the support we receive from Cashel Community School, Scoil Chormaic and St John the Baptist, and Cashel Town Juniors who allow us to use their facilities for training and matches since Schoolboys/Schoolgirls soccer began.

After many years searching and trying to acquire land to set up a home for underage soccer, in consultation with our members, people within the town and Michael Lowry TD, we are delighted to announce that we are now in a position to submit an application for planning permission for a fantastic training and playing facility for our members.

Phase 1 will see the development of 3 full size playing pitches along with a warm up area and parking to provide us with a strong local base for our increasing numbers. In 2021, we had 463 players registered, from U6-U16’s in both boys and girls soccer.

We were delighted to have children and young people representing 9 different nationalities showing a demand to play with our club and highlighting how important soccer is to young people in Cashel.

The Committee within the club have always prioritised our players and their future development, whilst focusing on the future direction of the club to ensure Cashel Town Schoolboys/Schoolgirls FC is a club that can offer our players and members an excellent training and playing facility.

This development will give the club a very bright future and provide Cashel and its environs a place to play Schoolboys/Schoolgirls soccer. To help achieve this goal, we will be asking our members and everyone within Cashel and surrounding areas to support us in fundraising to develop this facility, pending the approval of planning permission, to give every child the best facilities possible in a new, permanent home in Cashel.