Cashel Community School bids best wishes to Young Scientists Megan Kirby and Ava Abbott

Cashel Community School
Cashel Community School (CCS) wishes the very best of luck to Megan Kirby and Ava Abbott who are taking part in this years BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.
Both Ava and Megan have done a phenomenal amount of research and surveys regarding the links between prenatal trauma, traumatic childbirth and adolescent mental health.
A 5,000 people survey has been carried out on the matter. The girls conducted this survey through social media platforms since May last year to harvest data trying to find connections between stress during pregnancies and then questions about the mental health of the children involved.
