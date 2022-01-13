Search

13 Jan 2022

Cashel Community School bids best wishes to Young Scientists Megan Kirby and Ava Abbott

Ava and Megan have done a phenomenal amount of research regarding the links between prenatal trauma, traumatic childbirth and adolescent mental health

Cashel community school celebrates 25th anniversary

Cashel Community School

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel Community School (CCS) wishes the very best of luck to Megan Kirby and Ava Abbott who are taking part in this years BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.


Both Ava and Megan have done a phenomenal amount of research and surveys regarding the links between prenatal trauma, traumatic childbirth and adolescent mental health.


A 5,000 people survey has been carried out on the matter. The girls conducted this survey through social media platforms since May last year to harvest data trying to find connections between stress during pregnancies and then questions about the mental health of the children involved.

